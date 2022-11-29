Zionists martyr 3 Palestinians, injuring several in WB raid

Zionist forces have attacked a town south of the occupied West Bank, martyring one Palestinian by shooting him in the head with live fire, while injuring many more.

In a similar development, Zionist occupiers raided the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar located eleven kilometers northwest of Al-Khalil.

According to Palestinian sources, 22 Palestinians were injured by Zionist forces during this attack.

Throwing stones and homemade grenades, Palestinian youth also attacked the Israeli soldiers trapped in an armored vehicle.

The Zionist forces also raided Beit Rima village, martyring two more Palestinian youths.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli regime's troops detained at least 16 Palestinian citizens during their raid across areas of the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

