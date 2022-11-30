China firmly supports Palestinian people's just cause

Xi Jinping extended congratulations to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In his message, Xi said the Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue, and a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue bears on regional peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice.

The international community should adhere to the two-state solution, prioritize the Palestinian issue on the international agenda, and help the Palestinian people realize their dream of an independent state at an early date, he said, Xinhua reported.

Xi emphasized that China consistently and firmly supports the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights, actively promotes peace talks, and promotes peace between Palestine and the Israeli regime.

He added that China supports the strengthening of the authority of the Palestinian National Authority and the enhancement of unity among all parties in Palestine.

Xi said China will, as always, provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian side, support its capacity building and help Palestine develop its economy and improve people's livelihood.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China will continue to work with the international community to make positive contributions to lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity in the Middle East, Xi added.

