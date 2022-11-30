  1. World
Nov 30, 2022, 12:35 PM

Fierce clashes reported between Palestinians, Zionists in WB

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – On Tuesday night, fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinian and the Zionist regime forces in the Jenin Governorate of the West Bank, media sources reported on Wednesday morning.

The clashes between the members of the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, and the Zionist occupiers took place in the Palestinian village of Jaba' in the northern West Bank.

On Tuesday, Zionist forces attacked a town south of the occupied West Bank, martyring one Palestinian by shooting him in the head with live fire, while injuring many more.

In a similar development, Zionist occupiers raided the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar located eleven kilometers northwest of Al-Khalil.

According to Palestinian sources, 22 Palestinians were injured by Zionist forces during this attack.

During the last 48 hours, the Zionist regime has martyred six Palestinian citizens in the West Bank.

