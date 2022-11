This Palestinian institution reported that the Zionist Israeli regime's military forces the chest of the young Palestinian "Raed Ghazi al-Nassan" and then, he was martyred as a result of his wounds.

The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Authority also announced that this young man was martyred in the village of Al-Mughayyir in the northeast of the Occupied Lands, Ramallah.

MA/FNA14010908000326