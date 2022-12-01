UN approves a resolution in support of Palestine

According to the local Palestinian Shahab News website, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution that endorses the holding of Nakba Day in Palestin.

The resolution was approved in a meeting on Wednesday evening despite the opposition of the United States, the UK and the Zionist Israeli regime.

In the resolution, the need to hold a high-level meeting to hold rallies to mark the 75th anniversary of the occupation of Palestine (Nakba Day) was emphasized.

As many as 90 different countries including most Arab and Islamic countries, voted in favor. 30 countries including US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia voted against and 47 other countries abstained.

Nakba day or the day of catastrophe falls on May 15 each year. The date commemorates events that led to the Israeli regime forcibly expelling hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes to make way for Jewish settlers 74 years ago.

Every year Palestinians and their supporters across the globe mark the anniversary of Nakba Day. This year, Palestinians marked the day amid rising tensions following the recent killing of a veteran Palestinian journalist by Israeli forces.

MNA/5644458