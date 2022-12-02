Alarm bells sounded for the Zionist regime, its backers

He also pointed to the internal political and security crisis deadlock in the Israeli regime, and the spread of anti-occupation Resistance from Gaza to the West Bank and the 1948 Occupied territories.

The focus of the Zionist apartheid regime and its supporters on Iranophobia is a desperate and unsuccessful attempt to divert attention from the Palestinian issue, the senior Iranian diplomat noted.

"The struggle of the Israeli regime with the support of the US regime in order to compromise with a larger number of governments will not have an effect in reducing the hatred of the nations of the world towards this regime and its illegitimate nature," kan'ani added.

Referring to the hatred Zionists faced and the different nations' massive support of Palestine during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kan'ani stressed that the real winner of the World Cup is the Palestinian nation and the loser is the Zionist regime.

MP/5645054