Israeli forces martyred 10 Palestinians in recent days

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, released a statement saying he was “greatly concerned about the increasing level of violence in the occupied West Bank”.

He said that “During the last days alone, 10 Palestinians have been killed" by by the Israeli regime's military.

“Such unacceptable facts must be investigated and there must be full accountability. Under international law, lethal force is only justified in situations in which there exists a serious and imminent threat to life,” Borrell said.

At least 207 Palestinians killed in the occupied territories of the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Al-Quds so far this year., Al Jazeera reported.

The air raids on Gaza follows outrage over the shooting at point-blank range of a young Palestinian man, Ammar Mufleh, 23, by an Israeli soldier in broad daylight on Friday, which was captured on video. The harrowing footage has sparked widespread anger among Palestinians and calls on social media to escalate resistance against the Israeli occupation.

MA/FNA14010913000032/PR