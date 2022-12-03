Resistance forces shoot at Zionist troops in Jenin (+VIDEO)

The operations were launched on the Israeli regime's troops, patrols and checkpoints.

The action was in response to the killing of a Palestinian youth by Zionist forces in Hawara on Friday.

The Palestinian youth, identified as 22-year-old Ammar Mefleh, was shot dead following an alleged stabbing attack against the regime’s forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank town of Hawara on Friday.

Footage released on social media showed Ammar being shot four times at point-blank range as he was lying on the ground.

MP/5645664