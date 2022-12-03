  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 3, 2022, 2:40 PM

Resistance forces shoot at Zionist troops in Jenin (+VIDEO)

Resistance forces shoot at Zionist troops in Jenin (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Palestinian news sources reported that the Resistance forces have carried out several shooting operations against the Israeli regime forces across Jenin in West Bank.

The operations were launched on the Israeli regime's troops, patrols and checkpoints.

The action was in response to the killing of a Palestinian youth by Zionist forces in Hawara on Friday.

The Palestinian youth, identified as 22-year-old Ammar Mefleh, was shot dead following an alleged stabbing attack against the regime’s forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank town of Hawara on Friday.

Footage released on social media showed Ammar being shot four times at point-blank range as he was lying on the ground.

MP/5645664

News Code 194400

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News