World Cup shows how world hates Israel, supports Palestine

"The #2022_Football_World_Cup in #Qatar has become an exhibition that shows how the public opinion detests the #Zionist_apartheid_regime and also shows nations' solidarity with the #Palestine cause," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said in a post on his Twitter account in Farsi language.

"The normalization agreement with some Arab governments has by no means eliminated the Arab nations' hatred towards Israel," he also noted.

"The occupying regime of Israel is detested by nations," Kan'ani further underscored.

Also in another post, the spokesman pointed to the martyrdom of five Palestinian youths in the West Bank in less than 24 hours by the fake Israeli regime, "The lying advocates of human rights have been supporting a racist, terrorist and occupying regime for more than 7 decades, which has not only committed blatant violations of #human_rights but also has committed genocide against the #Palestinian nation!"

MNA