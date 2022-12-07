  1. Politics
Lavrov says NATO to penetrate Asia-Pacific region soon

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – NATO will soon penetrate the Asia-Pacific region, after which it will claim the bloc’s defense line in the South China Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"Not if, but when - and it will happen soon - NATO penetrates the Asia-Pacific region, I think that they will claim once again that a defense policy remains in effect and NATO is a defensive alliance, it’s just that their line of defense will lie in the South China Sea," he noted, according to TASS.

Back in June, NATO listed China as one of its strategic priorities for the first time, considering its economic and military power, a challenge to the interests, security and values of this alliance.

