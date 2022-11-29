NATO foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, China

NATO Foreign Ministers will meet in Bucharest, Romania on Tuesday and Wednesday (29-30 November 2022) to address the Ukraine war, NATO’s support for Kyiv and other partners, ways to strengthen resilience, and the challenges from China.

Previewing the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down.”

In Bucharest, NATO foreign ministers will meet with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Ukraine’s most urgent needs.

Stoltenberg said that he would call on Allies to provide more support through NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package, which has been delivering fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and drone jammers, and added that NATO will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine, and training over the longer term.

“The war in Ukraine has demonstrated our dangerous dependency on Russian gas,” said the Secretary-General.

He added, “We must manage the risks, reduce our vulnerabilities, and increase our resilience”.

The foreign ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova will be present in Bucharest to discuss their growing cooperation with NATO.

The Secretary-General concluded by saying that the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden would join the meeting for all the discussions in Bucharest. He emphasized that “it is time to finalize their accession process and welcome them as full-fledged members of our Alliance.”

