Protests against Czech aid to Ukraine in Prague

The protesters, who gathered at Letná, also took aim at the European Union and NATO, and their continuous assistance to Ukraine, criticizing them for housing US bases, Czech Radio reported.

They carried banners that read "US bases in the US" and that there will be no peace with American bases in Europe. "Stop it, you warmongers," some of the banners read.

The crowd also chanted "resignation" and "thieves" as they addressed the Czech government.

The protesters also hit out at the country's economic direction, urging the government to lower utility costs, stop energy export, nationalize underground gas storage facilities, and place a higher priority on selling items made in the country.

Waves of protests have seen citizens around Europe take to the streets in anger over soaring food, fuel, and electricity prices, with research showing that the rise in their scale and spread is “unprecedented”.

Early in September, a study commissioned by Czech Radio found that 45% of Czechs were "definitely" dissatisfied with the government's efforts to combat rising energy and food prices and that more than half of Czechs did not trust the current administration.

The war in Ukraine has massively increased oil and gas prices as both Russia and the West play hydrocarbon supplies as a bargaining chip to force the other’s hand. The market price of fuels and electricity has adjusted accordingly, triggering double-digit energy inflation.

RHM/Press TV