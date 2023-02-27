  1. Economy
First lithium reserve found in Iran: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The managing director of the department of Exploration Affairs of Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced the discovery of the first lithium reserve in the western province of Hamadan.

Ebrahim Ali Molabeigi, the Iranian industry ministry's official said, "The discovery of the first lithium reserve in Hamedan province is promising news which signals the possibility of other reserves in the western Iranian province."

The industry official said the lithium reserve is about 8.6 million tonnes, adding, "In today's world, this strategic and valuable metal is of great importance in advances technologies."

"This mineral is usually discovered in a clay area which makes the discovered reserve unique throughout the country," he added.

Molabeigi pointed to the limited lithium reserves in the world while noting that is widely needed in manufacturing electric batteries, other advanced industries, defense industries and the production of strategic alloys.

