Nov 15, 2022, 11:00 PM

Saudi-led coalition once again seizes Yemeni fuel ship

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) on Monday night reported that the Saudi-led coalition has seized another Yemeni ship carrying fuel near the Al-Hudaydah port.

The ship has been seized despite the inspection and having a permit from the United Nations, according to YPC.

Last Thursday, YPC announced that the Saudi-led coalition seized two Yemeni ships carrying diesel.

Meanwhile, News sources reported on early Tuesday that the Saudi coalition has targeted Yemen's Al-Hudaydah province with missile and artillery attacks in the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 25, 2015.

