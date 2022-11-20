  1. Politics
Tehran, Riyadh willing to continue negotiations: Iraqi FM

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Referring to Baghdad's continued efforts to host the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that both Tehran and Riyadh are willing to continue the talks.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of cut diplomatic ties.

So far, five rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been held in Baghdad, hosted by Iraq, and several months ago, the former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi made trips to Saudi Arabia and Iran in this regard.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister had previously said that Baghdad will use all its power to create suitable opportunities for reaching an understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

