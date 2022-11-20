Tehran, Riyadh willing to continue negotiations: Iraqi FM

Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of cut diplomatic ties.

So far, five rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been held in Baghdad, hosted by Iraq, and several months ago, the former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi made trips to Saudi Arabia and Iran in this regard.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister had previously said that Baghdad will use all its power to create suitable opportunities for reaching an understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

