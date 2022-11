According to Al Masirah TV Channel, the Saudi aggressor coalition seized another Yemeni ship carrying diesel in Al-Hudaydah port on Saturday.

This ship has been seized despite the inspection and having a permit from the United Nations, he added.

Al-Mutawakil emphasized that the series of seizure of Yemeni oil ships by the Saudi-led coalition is happening in line with intensifying the blockade of the Yemeni nation and increasing the sufferings of the Yemeni people as well.

