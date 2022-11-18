Executions rate in Saudi Arabia doubles this year

According to the statistics revealed today by the AFP, Saudi Arabia executed twice as many people in 2022 than last year; International human rights organizations strongly condemn this sharp increase.

According to the report of "Al-Mayadeen TV" network website, and according to the report of Saudi Arabia's official news agency "SPA", yesterday (Thursday, November 17) Saudi Arabia arrested and executed a Saudi and a Jordanian citizen after they were convicted of smuggling illegal amphetamine tablets in Al-Jawf region.

According to the statistics compiled by Agence France-Presse based on official data, these two executions increased the number of executions carried out in 2022 to 138.

And Saudi Arabia executed 69 death sentences in 2021. 27 executions took place in 2020 during the peak of the spread of the Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, and 187 people were executed in 2019.

The news on two executions comes only a week after Saudi Arabia announced the execution of two death sentences against Pakistani drug traffickers; This was the first drug-related execution in nearly three years in the country.

Amnesty International said in a statement at the time that the recent executions showed disrespect for the declaration on drug-related crimes announced by the Saudi Human Rights Commission in January 2021.

