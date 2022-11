Sources close to the aggressor coalition led by Saudi Arabia claimed on Monday that the Ansarullah movement fired ballistic missiles towards the city of Marib, "alsharaeanews" website said

According those sources, massive explosions rocked the city of Marib, in which an arms depot belonging to mercenaries working for the the Saudi coalition was destroyed.

The Ansarullah movement and the San'na government have not confirmed the report yet.

