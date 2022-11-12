US hinders extension of ceasefire in Yemen

Yemeni sources say that the United States has prevented the finalization of the ceasefire agreement between Sana'a and Riyadh recently.

According to the local Yemeni website, the United States has asked the United Arab Emirates government to use its mercenaries and allied elements in the Transitional Council and Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, the nephew of the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh, to create tension and conflict in Yemen once again.

Meanwhile, the Sana'a government officials have said that the US envoy has blocked the extension of the ceasefire agreement, which was getting finalized. US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking also went to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and met with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the Security Council in Riyadh.

According to Yemeni sources, the United States' actions show that it is trying to keep the Yemen developments under its control and that Saudi Arabia cannot take the initiative and take a step towards ending the war.

Moreover, a few weeks ago Ali al-Qahhoum, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement's political bureau, told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV, which is close to the Resistance movement in the region, that American military delegations have entered Yemeni territory. Al-Kahhoum warned that the US and UK are preparing the scene for a new round of tension in Yemen.

The political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement also issued a statement on Wednesday to strongly condemn the visit of "Steven Fagin", the US ambassador to Yemen, to the province of "Hadramaut" in the east of Yemen.

