3 killed, injured in mine explosion in Yemen

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – News sources reported late Wednesday that 1 person was killed and 2 were injured due to a landmine explosion left behind by the aggression.

The mine explosion occurred in Al Hudaydah, media sources reported.

Yemeni sources reported that 255 Yemeni civilians were killed since March due to the explosion of landmines and cluster bombs left over from the attacks of the Saudi coalition on Al Hudaydah.

Earlier last week, one civilian was martyred and 7 others were wounded following the explosion of some cluster bombs and explosives left by the Saudi-led coalition and their mercenaries in Yemen.

The blasts occurred in the Yemeni cities of Al Bayda', Al Hudaydah, and Sana'a, the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website said in a report.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 25, 2015.

