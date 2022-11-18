Iran dismisses US Navy claim on sending rocket fuel to Yemen

In a note to the AP in reaction, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York on Thursday evening rejected the claim of the spokesman of the US Fifth Fleet in the region that Iran had sent the rocket fuel to Yemen.

In the note, the Iranian UN representative said that Iran abides by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216 regarding the ban on sending weapons to Yemen.

Tehran has not and nor will it take any action against this resolution and actively cooperates with the sanctions committee formed under this resolution and so far every claim that has been made against Iran in these years is in violation of this resolution and has not been proven.

The note further reads that Iran spares no effort to restore the ceasefire agreement and start a dialogue between the Yemeni groups as soon as possible to create peace and stability in Yemen.

MNA