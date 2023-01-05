  1. Iran
Jan 5, 2023, 10:00 PM

Over 53 tons of narcotics seized in S Iran during 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – The police commander of Hormozgan province in the south of Iran said that in the past 9 months, 2,430 drug smugglers and distributors were identified and arrested, and over 53 tons of drugs were confiscated.

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Thursday that 1,217 operations have been conducted in the form of road control plans, clearing contaminated areas, and detecting drug distributors and retailers during 9 months in the Hormozgan Province.

Referring to anti-narcotic police operations, Brigadier General Jafari noted that 53 tons and 779 kilograms of various types of drugs were seized in the province.

Since the beginning of this year (March 21), 30 active drug trafficking gangs have been identified and dismantled, he said, adding that 2,430 drug smugglers and distributors have been arrested.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

