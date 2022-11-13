Major drug trafficking gang dismantled in S Iran

Iranian intelligence forces managed to identify and dismantle a major international drug trafficking band, which was trying to transfer large shipments of drugs from the eastern borders of the country to other central provinces, according to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence.

Based on the technical and intelligence observations, the mentioned drug smuggling gang was distributing 300 to 400 kg of narcotics shipments in the country on an average daily.

According to the reports, 32 smugglers were arrested and 1,054 bank accounts belonging to the members of the network were blocked.

Also, a large amount of property and assets belonging to smugglers were identified and confiscated.

