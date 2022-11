Iran’s sportsmen received 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in the sporting event.

Faraz Shakiba, Iran’s male player, ranked first while Raya Javaheri, an Iranian female contestant ranked third.

The 2022 Asia Hopes Week & Challenge was held in Almaty from October 31 to November 5, 2022.

Some 15 male tennis players along with 13 female contenders competed in the Asian event.

