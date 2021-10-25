  1. Sports
Oct 25, 2021, 2:00 PM

Navid shams to represent Iran in W Junior Table Tennis C'ship

Navid shams to represent Iran in W Junior Table Tennis C'ship

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Navid Shams, who has sealed the berth to participate in these competitions based on the world rankings, is going to represent Iran in the 2021 World Junior Table Tennis Championships 

Due to covid-19 restrictions, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has set the world ranking as a criterion for determining the participants in the new World Championships.

Accordingly, Navid Shams, the best Iranian player in the world's junior ranking, has secured the berth to participate in the world championships.

These competitions will be hosted by Portugal from December 2-8.

Navid Shams, who is ranked 14th in the world, will take part as the only Iranian in the singles and doubles categories.

Miaad Makif has managed to accompany him as his coach.

Born in September 2005 in the central city of Isfahan, the Iranian table tennis player started his career in 2010 when he was just five. Shams won a medal at the national level at the age of 5 and has been named the youngest medal winner in the history of table tennis in Iran. 

This is Iran's second presence in the World Junior Table Tennis Championships. 

The Iranian Junior Table Tennis Team won a quota to participate in the 2018 World Championships for the first time after attending the Asian Championships and winning in third place.  Iran took part in the 2018 Australian Championships in all three categories: singles, doubles, and team contests.
    
ZM/5334420

News Code 180022
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180022/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News