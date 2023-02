The Iranian squad bagged 2 gold and 2 bronze medals in the single category while the sportsmen got one gold and one bronze in the duo category.

Iran’s 32 representatives from various age categories participated in the sporting event.

Over 1600 players – aged 40 to over 90 years – from 69 countries took part in the event.

The World Veteran Table Tennis Championships Muscat 2023 was held from January 15-21.

