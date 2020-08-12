Iran's Nima Alamian to join French team on Aug. 29

Alamian was supposed to travel to France on Monday (August 10); however, as he tested positive for the coronavirus, had to postpone his trip.

He will rest for two weeks and after full recovery from the disease, he will go to France to participate in his team’s training sessions.

French Pro A-League is the top tier of French table tennis and is considered to be one of the best leagues in Europe. Ten teams contest the league.

Last year Alamian played for Villeneuve PPC in the Pro A-League. His fine performance there convinced the managers of La Romagne to sign a one-year contract with him.

The new season of the games has also been delayed due to the spread of the virus and is planned to begin in October.

Nima Alamian, together with his brother Noshad, won the gold medal of men’s double at the 2020 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge Spanish Open in Granada in February.

The brothers had also won the ITTF World Tour back in 2015 in Belgium.

