  1. Sports
Mar 5, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iranian duo wins bronze at WTT event

Iranian duo wins bronze at WTT event

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s Nima Alamian and Noshad Alamiyan won a bronze medal on Friday at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series on Friday.

The competition is underway at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar’s capital city, Doha.

Alamian brothers failed to book their place at the final match, losing to Argentine pair Gaston Alto and Horacio Cifuentes 3-2 (11-8, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7, 15-13) in the Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals, Tehran Times reported.

A WTT Star Contender event will follow from March 8 to 13.

The Contender series of events aims to provide opportunities for future and emerging players on the professional tour.

Players can earn ranking points which will allow them to feature in the top tier WTT Champion Series, an exclusive series for the top 32 men’s and women’s players.

MAH/TT

News Code 170709

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News