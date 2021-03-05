Iranian duo wins bronze at WTT event

The competition is underway at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar’s capital city, Doha.

Alamian brothers failed to book their place at the final match, losing to Argentine pair Gaston Alto and Horacio Cifuentes 3-2 (11-8, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7, 15-13) in the Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals, Tehran Times reported.

A WTT Star Contender event will follow from March 8 to 13.

The Contender series of events aims to provide opportunities for future and emerging players on the professional tour.

Players can earn ranking points which will allow them to feature in the top tier WTT Champion Series, an exclusive series for the top 32 men’s and women’s players.

MAH/TT