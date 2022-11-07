Raeisi forwards law on legal coop. with Kazakhstan

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, "The Law on the Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil Matters", which was approved in a Parliament's public meeting on Sunday, on October 22 2022, and was approved by the Guardian Council on October 24, 2022 was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for implementation."

MNA