  1. Politics
Nov 7, 2022, 8:00 PM

Raeisi forwards law on legal coop. with Kazakhstan

Raeisi forwards law on legal coop. with Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi submitted a cooperation agreement on judicial assistance with the Kazakhstan Republic on Monday.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, "The Law on the Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil Matters", which was approved in a Parliament's public meeting on Sunday, on October 22 2022, and was approved by the Guardian Council on October 24, 2022 was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for implementation."

MNA

News Code 193389

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News