Iran to send two table tennis players to Olympics qualifier

According to the Iranian Table Tennis Federation, Neda Shahsavari and Shima Safaei will depart for the Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday night. Hamideh Iranmanesh will accompany the players as the head coach.

World Singles Qualification Tournament, as well as Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, will be held in Doha in the coming days.

Players should arrive earlier in Qatar to undergo required health protocols.

Neda Shahsavari has the experiencing of playing in the 2016 Olympics.

Iranian duo Nima and Noshad Alamian are already in Doha. The brothers won a bronze medal on Friday at World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series.

