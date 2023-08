Yavari could receive a bronze medal in the under-15-year-olds.

She defeated opponents from Jordan, Morocco, and Lebanon to reach the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Yavari lost to her Indian rival and failed to reach the final.

Earlier, Yavari snatched a silver medal in the under-13-year-olds.

The WTT Youth Contender Amman 2023 is underway in Amman, Jordan from August 22 to 25.

