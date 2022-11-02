Explosion reported in Afghan capital

The explosion occurred in a minibus on early Wednesday, according to the reports.

Moments later, TASS, quoting media outlets reported that the car carrying the staff of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development of Taliban had a bomb that went off in the fifth district of the city.

The Taliban have not yet commented on this information.

According to the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, the explosion caused deaths and casualties, the number of which was not specified.

MP/IRN84930326