Oct 29, 2022, 11:10 AM

Mosque explosion in Kabul leaves at least 7 injured

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – An explosion has occurred at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, resulting in the injury of at least seven people.

The blast took place on Friday, during prayers at the Sheikh Mohammad Rouhani mosque, Spokesman for Kabul Police Command Khalid Zadran told Tolo news.

According to Zadran, at least seven people were injured by the blast.

No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for this explosion.

Earlier this month, four people died and 25 others were injured in an explosion that occurred inside a mosque of the Afghan interior ministry in Kabul during prayers.

At the end of September, an explosion at an education center in the Afghan capital left 40 dead, while more than 80 people were injured, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

