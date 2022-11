The explosion hit a car in the Parwan 3 region in the 4th District of Kabul, spokesperson of the Taliban security command Khalid Zadran said.

He added that the investigation team is following up on the incident.

Several media sources reported that the car belonged to the ISIL terrorists, which exploded before reaching their target. The Taliban has not commented on this so far.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

MP/FNA14010901000156