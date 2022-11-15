Afghanistan Mazar-i Sharif blast injures 5: report

Russian Sputnik news agency has reported that a blast in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i Sharf has injured five people on Tuesday afternoon
TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – An explosion in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i Sharf has injured five people on Tuesday afternoon, media said.
Russian Sputnik news agency has reported that a blast in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i Sharf has injured five people on Tuesday afternoon
No further details have been released to the media yet.
MNA
