Nov 15, 2022, 7:53 PM

Afghanistan Mazar-i Sharif blast injures 5: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – An explosion in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i Sharf has injured five people on Tuesday afternoon, media said.

Russian Sputnik news agency has reported that a blast in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i Sharf has injured five people on Tuesday afternoon

No further details have been released to the media yet.

