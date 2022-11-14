  1. World
Nov 14, 2022, 6:00 PM

ISIL hideout destructed in Kabul: Taliban spox.

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on Monday that ISIL hideout in central part of Kabul was destroyed by members of Taliban group and five members of the terrorist group were killed.

Mujahid announced that Taliban forces have destroyed an ISIL hideout by carrying out a large-scale operation in the 15th District of Kabul city.

He went on to say that five ISIL members were also killed in this operation.

The spokesman wrote in a tweet that these people were members of an important network that was involved in small explosions in Kabul city and wanted to carry out extensive destructive activities.

In this operation, some weapons and explosives were confiscated by Taliban's forces.

After the Taliban group took control of Afghanistan, ISIL has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks in the country.

