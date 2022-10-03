Iran dispatches medical aid for victims of Kabul explosion

The Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its solidarity with the bereaved families and will stand with the Afghan people based on Islamic and humanitarian principles and cultural commonalities.

Earlier, in a phone call with Taliban health officials, while condemning the terrorist attack, Kazemi Ghomi announced Iran's readiness to help the people of Afghanistan.

News sources on Friday morning reported that at least 35 people were martyred and 40 people were injured in a suicide blast in the west of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan on Monday announced that the death toll from the suicide bomb attack has risen to at least 43.

In recent months, a number of explosions, armed attacks and mass shootings were reported in a number of Afghan provinces, including the area around the country’s capital, in which both Taliban supporters and civilians were killed. The ISIL claimed responsibility for most of the incidents.

