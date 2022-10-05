  1. World
Oct 5, 2022

Taliban says put out huge fire at major Kabul market

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The Taliban defense ministry has announced that the massive fire that occurred in the Abbasin Zadran market in the Kote Sangi District in Kabul was contained by the fire department.

The interim Taliban government said in a statement on Wednesday that a big fire that engulfed the Abbasin Zadran market in the Kote Sangi District in Kabul was put out by the firefighters after hours of burning.

The Taliban defense ministry said it used helicopters in addition to firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Abasin Zadran commercial center in Kote Sangi district in Kabul, which is one of the important shopping centers in the west of Kabul, also suffered another massive fire in 2016.

