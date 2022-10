An explosive device attached to a motorcycle detonated in the Old City of Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of al-Quds, as Kilani was passing by, Lion's Den announced in a statement.

The group also released footage of the explosion of the bomb that led to the martyrdom of Tamir Kilani.

The Palestinian Resistance group has promised to give a response to the Zionist regime's crime.

