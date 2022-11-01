Israelis vote in 5th election in four years: report

For the first time in 13 years, the former Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not running as the incumbent. He is hoping to return to power as the head of a hard-right coalition, while centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid is hoping the mantle of the acting premiership will help keep him in place.

But if the final opinion polls are on target, it seems unlikely that this round of voting will be any more successful in clearing the logjam than the last four. Those polls project that Netanyahu’s bloc will fall one seat short of a majority in parliament, CNN reported.

Just like in the previous four elections, Netanyahu himself – and the possibility of a government led by him – is one of the defining issues, especially as his corruption trial continues. A poll in August found a quarter of respondents said the identity of the party leader they were voting for was the second most important factor in their vote.

MA/PR