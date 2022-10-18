Ukraine moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over claim

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over the claim that Russia uses Iran-made drones.

Ukraine claims the attacks recently waged by Russian on Ukrainian infrastructure were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, while Tehran denies supplying the drones.

These claims have been made while the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart on Thursday, emphasized that Iran has not and nor will it send any weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

In the latest reaction to the allegations, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani denied on Monday that Tehran has helped any sides of the conflict militarily.

The accusations by Ukraine also come at a time the western countries are putting more sanctions on Iran in support of the recent sporadic riots in some cities over alleged human rights violations.

MNA/PR