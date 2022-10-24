Tehran, Moscow explained about claim of using Iranian drones

In a speech on Monday evening, Russian foreign minister reacted to the baseless claim of the Westerners and the Ukrainian authorities that Russia used Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine and reiterated that Iran and Russia have provided the complete and detailed explanations to the United Nations about the claim of using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani lashed out at the policies of Western countries including Europe and the United States in fanning the flames of war in Ukraine, saying that the United States and Europe themselves ignited the war in Ukraine with their provocative actions, and now they are accusing Iran of supporting one side of the conflict and war by spreading false information.

Iran has stated many times it will not take sides in the Ukraine war, he said, noting, “We are not an arms exporter to one of the parties in the war. The relationship with the two countries is friendly and our amicable relationship with Ukraine, which has been decreased due to the creation of the atmosphere of other parties, remains in place.”

The parties who accuse Iran of favoring one side of the war in Ukraine is a media warfare waged by Western media outlets, he emphasized.

