US says to sanction those helping Iran arms supply to Russia

Karen Donfried said on Tuesday evening that Washington will impose sanctions against those who help Iran send weapons to Russia.

Despite the repeated insistence of Russian and Iranian authorities that no Iranian weapons were sent to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war, Washington still tries to insist on its false claim for political benefits.

During a press conference at the US State Department, Donfried, while referring to the US's decision to impose sanctions against countries helping Iran to send arms to Russia to back Russia’s military, said that these sanctions also include Iranian drones.

Repeating the baseless accusation that Russia used Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, he announced that the United States will continue to impose sanctions against Russia and Iran with the aim of limiting military trade between the two countries.

The US diplomat stated that these [sanctions] will complicate Iran's ability to sell such weapons to Russia, and the US will work with its partners in the region to counter this Iranian threat.

On Monday, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley claimed that Russia has used Iranian suicide drones for the recent attacks on Kyiv and Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In reaction to these baseless claims, the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said that the issue of buying drones from Iran was falsely raised in the US media outlets.

