Iran condemns French police's brutality against protestors

"We are closely following up on the public protest and widespread strikes in France, which are based on the peaceful demands of the citizens of this country," Nasser Kan'ani said on Thursday.

Kan'ani added that Iran condemns the use of coercive measures and violence to return the strikers to work without paying attention to their demands.

The spokesman further condemned the French authorities for their double standards

Kan'ani added that on one hand, the French official insist on taking coercive and violent actions, which have previously been used against the Yellow Vest demestrators and police during racial conflicts, and on the other hand, they hypocritically preach other countries for crackdown against rioters and launch a campaign against them.

MP/TSN2791141