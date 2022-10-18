US says can’t confirm reports of Iranian missiles to Russia

"I don't have any information to corroborate that at this time," Pentagon Spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said at a press conference.

Reuters reported that a deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow for talks with Russia about the delivery of the weapons.

In the meeting, Moscow had requested Iran to deliver more drones and Fatih and Zulfaghar missiles to Russia, Reuters quoted an Iranian source as claiming. A western official also confirmed this claim.

Islamic Republic of Iran has previously rejected the claims about sending drones to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said on Tuesday that "Iran has not exported any weapons to any of the war parties".

About two weeks ago, Kan’ani said about the claims of the Ukrainian authorities on the use of Iranian-made drones by the Russian army that Islamic Republic of Iran considers the news published about the delivery of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine as baseless and does not confirm it.

