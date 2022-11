"Sending Iranian weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine is a baseless accusation that they bring every day to legitimize their daily action in exporting weapons to Ukraine," Nasser Kan'ani, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

Those who accuse Iran started the war in Ukraine themselves and are to blame for its continuation, Kan'ani said.

He further underscored, "Iran opposes the war and supports a ceasefire and peace."

