Ukraine calls for sanctioning Iran as part of West scenario

The call by the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba for putting sanctions on Iran came after the recent devastating Russia attacks on his country's capital and other cities.

Ukraine's foreign minister demanded sanctions on Iran, claiming that the Russian army used Iranian-made drones in the conflict in Ukraine.

These claims have been made while the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart on Thursday, emphasized that Iran has not and nor will it send any weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

In the latest reaction to the allegations, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani denied on Monday that Tehran has helped any sides of the conflict militarily.

The accusations by Ukraine also come at a time the western countries are putting more sanctions on Iran in support of the recent sporadic riots in some cities over alleged human rights violations.

