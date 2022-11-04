Iran FM spokesman reacts to comments by Ukrainian FM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan\ani reacted to comments by the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the spokesman reaffirmed Iran’s position of active neutrality vis-à-vis the war in Ukraine, saying, “Making emotional statements and leveling undocumented allegations will not help resolve the crisis in Ukraine.”

He advised the Ukrainian side to be realistic, adding, “Officials of this country had better respond to our country’s constructive initiatives for holding a bilateral technical and expert meeting so that they present documents for their claims, instead of engaging in a blame game and leveling delusive claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Kan\ani pointed to Iran’s diplomatic efforts toward finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis since the outbreak of the crisis. He strongly dismissed the dispatch of any weapons and equipment for use in the Ukraine war once again, reiterating Iran’s readiness to help stop the war.

KI