Iran, India hold fourth round of political talks in Tehran

Director General of South Asia Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, who is also an assistant to the foreign minister, wrote in Farsi language in a post on Twitter that "Today, Sunday, September 2, the fourth round of political talks between the directors-general (at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs) of Iran and India was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran compound."

Mousavi explained that "The two sides exchanged their views on bilateral, regional and international issues."

He added, "Soon, a meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries will be held in New Delhi."

