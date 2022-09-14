Iran’s membership in SCO ‘very important’: Uzbek official

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional development organization, Sodiq Solihovich Safoyev said, adding that the membership of the largest countries of the region in this Organization plays a positive role in the implementation of the planned programs.

Stating that Iran is an important and big country in the region which is located at the crossroads that connects Central Asia to the Middle East, South Asia, the Caucasus and Europe and these specifications are solid evidence for the significance of Iran in the region.

Most importantly, access to sea ports through Iran is very important for Uzbekistan. “Chabahar” ports can play an important role in connecting Central Asia with the world market.

He once again stipulated that Iran’s cooperation with the SCO is very important.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international intergovernmental organization that was established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

MA/FNA